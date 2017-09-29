Rosenberger showcases 5G technology solutions at IMC 2017

New Delhi [India], Sep 29 (ANI-NewsVoir): Rosenberger, the leading German technology company showcased its 5G technology solutions in India. The government has already taken the first steps with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announcing the setting up of a high-level forum on 5G which has been given the job of preparing a road map to roll out the new technology so that it can be launched by 2020.

Rosenberger, which is the leader in the telecommunications across the globe showcased its Intelligent coverage solutions at the IMC 2017.

Not just this, at this event Rosenberger also showcased some cutting edge solutions that are much needed in the ever connected world that we live. Imagine a time, when we could travel in underground metro and rather than struggling to get network to compete a call, we could stream a full movie on Netflix in Full HD.

The next generation technology from Rosenberger makes all that more possible.

"India is already gearing up for 5G revolution. The data demand has grown exponentially in the last couple of years and is expected to continue to at the same pace in the times to come. Rosenberger is always known to be a technology leader. At IMC 2017, we showcased some of our next generation technology products, which included massive MINO antennas and Active DAS solutions, which can be easily deployed and will help in providing a robust 5G deployment," said president, Rosenberger India, Jaideep Redkar.

Rosenberger is offering Active Fiber DAS solutions, which cater to multi-band multi - operator applications, extending coverage, adding capacity, supporting sectorisation, minimizing space requirement and significantly reducing cost, for premium venues like Airports, IT campus, Commercial buildings and tunnels.

All major mobile operators are continuing big network rollout for 4G and 4.5G to support high-speed data service for the nation-wide broadband plan. Rosenberger which has a great market repute and is known to be reliable performance in India for the last five years and willing to continue volume investment to support "Make in India" program with sustainable growth.

Rosenberger is working with all the leading telecom operators in India and helping them in deploying innovative yet cost effective ways to have a robust pan-India network. The company has done deployment across the bands ranging from 698MhZ to 2300MhZ in India. It has also setup multi band antenna for the networks, which has eight ports and supports all three bands - 850 MhZ, 1800 MhZ and 2300 MhZ - in a single antenna.

At the booth, Rosenberger had the following Network solutions:

4T4R twin beam antennas, 1L2H+Twin beam hybrid antennas for 4G and 4.5G application. Massive MIMO (64T64R) antennas, small cell panel and NYC whip antennas for 5G application.

Complete passive products portfolio covering 380MHz to 6000MHz with superior PIM performance (-161dBc) with 4.3-10 interface.

Multi-operator Active DAS with plug and play modular platform, is flexible to expand from existing technology to 4.5G and 5G network.