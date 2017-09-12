Rooter surpasses 3L user mark, features among top 10 sports apps on Google Play

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): App-based sports engagement platform Rooter featured on the 'Top 10 Sports Apps' on Google Play, banking on the massive disruption it has created in the way sports fans connect with their favourite sports and teams.

With over 75 percent of its three lakh user base under 32 years, the average daily in-app engagement per user at present is more than 12 minutes, thus being one of the highest in the world.

"For a sports fan, the appeal and excitement of a live match is unmatched with any other form of entertainment. There is something about these pulsating contests of skill, grit, hard work, and luck that makes fans want to share the passion with other likeminded individuals. We saw the opportunity to provide this connect through the Rooter app, and our growth has been indicative of the potential this unique idea has," said Piyush, Founder and CEO, Rooter.

"The latest achievement reaffirms our belief in our model, and we are confident of building on this success and continuing to do what we do best - provide sports fans with a highly engaging platform to connect with their favourite sports teams and with each other," he added.

Rooter allows sports fans to engage with one another before and during their preferred match-ups through live prediction games, match chat forums, quizzes, trivia, and news updates. It has been on a spectacular growth curve since its launch and currently has over three lakh users on its platform.

Rooter was also chosen as the official engagement partner by top sports teams like Gujarat Lions (Indian Premier League), Mumbai City Football Club (Indian Super League), and Bengal Warriors (Pro Kabaddi League). In addition to popular games like football, cricket, tennis, and basketball, it has recently added kabaddi, F1, and badminton to its repertoire. (ANI)