Roadcast secures funding worth $250,000 to expand operations

New Delhi [India], Mar. 27 (ANI): Roadcast, a tech-driven asset monitoring, fleet management, and vehicle tracking platform recently closed its Angel round of funding and raised USD 250,000 to invest in expanding its operations across major cities in India, with a focus on Punjab, Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Roadcast recently teamed up with Delhi Police to manage the entire police fleet movement and equip the force's vehicles with the latest communication and tracking devices. The funding received will help boost the organization's research and development, product structuring, PR and advertising operations, while also helping it to grow in terms of members as well as infrastructure.

"As a technology company, we have tried to create a venture by building various solutions around the same tech rather than just creating a product. This has given our product offering high scalability, while not compromising on being adaptive to individual client's needs and customising our services accordingly. This aspect of Roadcast's on-road asset management solutions, combined with our unrelenting focus on innovation, has contributed to a successful angel funding round," said Roadcast co-founder Rahul Mehra.

"We aim to primarily allocate the funds to further strengthen our research efforts, as tech development in the sphere of an on-field asset management platform requires a significant amount of capital. Furthermore, expanding into various cities requires initial setup investment, which will also feature extensively in our fund allocation strategy," added Roadcast co-founder Vishal Jain.

From remote vehicle tracking, geo-fencing to auto-cutting ignition or petrol supply. Roadcast's solutions enable businesses with constantly moving on-field resources, such as sales force, delivery vehicles to develop the most productive supply chain management solutions by optimising resource movement, thus cutting down on costs and increasing ROI significantly. (ANI)