Rivigo eases e-way bill generation process

New Delhi [India], Apr. 01 (ANI): Tech-enabled logistics company, Rivigo, as an e-way bill suvidha partner has introduced an e-way bill solution that offers the convenience of generating an e-way bill in less than a minute.

It is available in over 10 languages and can link multiple Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN) accounts with a single phone number.

"In line with the government's mandate to implement e-way bill from April 1, 2018, Rivigo has been working with the government to provide a high-quality application for trade, industry and transporters for easy and swift movement of goods across the country," said Deepak Garg, founder, Rivigo.

"Rivigo had developed the app for its clients' benefits but seeing the industry response, we decided to launch it pan India so that everyone as a whole can enjoy technology. The interface is simplistic, available in local languages, intelligent and automates several steps to generate e-way bill faster and efficiently. Within two months of launch, the app already has one lakh plus downloads," Garg added.

Rivigo in its mission to remove drudgery and celebrate human life has built the app which has a perceptive interface incorporating machine learning which ensures quick and intuitive e-way bill generation.

It can be used to effortlessly generate high volume of e-way bills.

A well realised e-way bill system brings myriad benefits for the logistics industry.

It is a unified system that will ensure that the goods declared are commensurate to what is transported.

Along with simplifying processes, the system will also speed up documentation and promote paperless economy.

This will aid in efficient movement of traffic on the roads and will avert bottlenecks at border check-posts.

The e-way bill system will promote digitisation, help understand and solve transit time issues, and is expected to bring the antiquated transport industry into the GST framework. (ANI)