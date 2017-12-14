Ridlr partners Amazon Pay to facilitate online payment option

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Ridlr, India's local transit ticketing and information app has tied up with Amazon Pay to enable users to purchase tickets and recharge passes for different modes of public transport in Mumbai seamlessly and securely.

"The aim of this association with a global leader such as Amazon Pay is to deliver the most convenient and secure digital payment option and an additional value proposition to all existing as well as potential users of Ridlr," Brijraj Vaghani, Founder and CEO, Ridlr said highlighting that commuters in Mumbai will no longer need to worry about cash or loose change when purchasing tickets.

Ridlr users can conduct digital transactions using Amazon Pay to pay for tickets and passes of Reliance Mumbai Metro. Users will also have a chance to avail cashback on Amazon Pay through offers available at the time of purchase which can later be used on the Amazon.in and other Amazon Pay partner sites.

"We are happy to partner with Ridlr to extend the trusted and convenient Amazon Pay experience for customers on their preferred local transit ticketing and information app," Manesh Mahatme, Director Payments, Amazon said on the partnership.

In addition to offering mobile app-based ticketing services, Ridlr also provides real-time traffic information for Indian cities using homegrown technology. By informing commuters exactly when the next bus, train, or metro will arrive, Ridlr helps them plan their journey with ease, even providing accurate information on multiple modes of transport for a single trip. (ANI)