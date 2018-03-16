Refer to these top five platforms to buy event tickets online

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Want to join an upcoming seminar or attend a much talked about gig? Be it for a serious gathering or for the most happening events or movies, we have bid adieu to the traditional ways of buying tickets in long queues at the venue - thanks to the crazy ticketing solutions that several startups offer today.

Taking care of online payments to providing easy access e-tickets and rather useful reviews and trending movies and events, these platforms take care of all your entertainment needs.

Want to head out for that amazing event you heard about? Here are top 5 platforms that are at your service:

BookMyShow

BookMyShow is the go-to app that answers our questions on which movie (or movies) to watch over the weekend or after a weary office day. It's not just easy to use but very efficient and resourceful too. Browse-Select-Pay-Enjoy, yes, it's that easy! This online platform will take care of all your ticketing needs for movies, concerts, plays and other trending events without having to look elsewhere. BookMyShow is unquestionably one of the leaders in the Indian ticketing solutions market.

TheCollegeFever

Even the most regular college goers miss out on the events, workshops and seminars being held in their campus. Not to mention of the things organised in other colleges. Want to stay up-to-date about what's happening in and around your campus? TheCollegeFever is your Google for college events and you can book your seats too using the platform. All the IITs, IIMs, and other prestigious universities are using the platform to promote their events and sell tickets or merchandise as well.

Ask Laila

Examining the best deals starting from night life to spa and salons, Ask Laila will come to your rescue with useful reviews and recommendations. Evolving each day, this platform will answer all your questions regarding where to eat and where to shop. It gives you a plethora of recommendations and keeps you updated on the best places to go. As they say: "To know the answers now, all you need to do is AskLaila!"

Insider

Insider will be your online portal to find cool stuff to do and interesting products to buy. Not sure about which standup comedy act to watch? No need to worry, as Insider comes with handpicked selection of events that you must attend. This ticketing platform has taken a step ahead by showcasing a line of unique products, which can be limited-edition lines of t-shirts, to exclusive home decor stuff. Insider will make you ready for your next gig, be it music festivals or live comedy acts.

Townscript

The list would be incomplete without this mega platform of eye-catching events, concerts and gigs on its website. They provide a hassle-free way to organise your event by taking care of registrations and sale of tickets. Giving you a complete guide and doing your work for you, Townscript supports all kind of events, big or small. So sit back, organize a kickass event, and leave all your worries to Townscript - from ticket sales to event promotion.

Wait no more. Go on an online event hunt and buy your next ticket with the help of these rescue ticketing solutions now! (ANI)