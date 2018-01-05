RBI unveils new Rs 10 banknotes

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday unveiled banknotes of Rs 10 denomination under the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.

The new 63 mm x 123 mm notes are embossed with the signature of RBI Governor Dr Urjit Patel and have the motif of the Sun Temple, Konark on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage.

While the base colour of the note is chocolate brown, it comes with other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

The obverse side of the note contains a see-through register with denominational numeral 10 and the same in Devnagari script. It contains a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, with the micro letters 'RBI', 'INDIA' (in both English and Hindi) and '10'. There is also a windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions Bharat (in Hindi) and RBI.

To the right of Gandhi's portrait is a guarantee clause, the RBI governor's signature with promise clause and the bank emblem. On the right side is the Ashoka Pillar emblem and electrotype (10) watermarks. It also contains a number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

On the reverse side of the note, the year of printing of the note is on the left, along with the Swachh Bharat logo and slogan, language panel, the motif of the Sun Temple, Konark, and denominational numeral 10 in Devnagari script.

The Central Bank, however, clarified that all the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued under the preceding series will continue to be legal tender. (ANI)