Rangarajan Raghavan appointed managing director of HCL Infosystems

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): IT major HCL Infosystems Ltd. announced the appointment of Rangarajan Raghavan, the president of the company as its director and managing director, effective April 1.

The appointment follows the resignation of Premkumar Seshadri as the executive vice chairman and managing director of the company, who, the company said, "wished to pursue other options outside HCL Infosystems."

Therefore, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Raghavan, subject to shareholders' approval.

Rangarajan started his career with HCL in 1978, and, over the years, has held senior positions in various group companies including as Chief Support Officer of HCL Frontline Ltd. and Head of Global Operations for HCL BPO. In the year 2000, he successfully created the company's offshore Tech Support Center. He was the chief architect for transforming HCL BPO into a provider of integrated next-generation business and technical services to marquee Fortune 500 customers across the globe.

In his present role as president of the Project and Services division in HCL Infosystems, Raghavan is responsible for enterprise services across India, Singapore and the Middle East, along with system integration projects. (ANI)