Raj Kumar Rishi to lead Xerox India

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Xerox India on Thursday announced the appointment of Raj Kumar Rishi as its Regional General Manager and Managing Director of Xerox India.

In this role, Rishi will focus on driving growth and achieving the business objectives for Xerox India.

Rishi succeeds Ashraf ElArman, who will take up the role of Regional General Manager, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Turkey and Greece (CITG) region.

"Rishi brings significant sales and leadership experience to Xerox along with a deep understanding of the Indian market," said David Dyas, president, Developing Markets Organisation, Xerox Corporation.

In his previous role, Rishi led HP India's print business. He was also a senior leader in HP's consumer, inkjet printing, printing consumables, enterprise/commercial and distribution businesses.

Prior to working for HP, Rishi was Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Samsung's Audio Visual business. (ANI)