 RailYatri acqui-hires YatraChef to strengthen last mile commerce
Updated: 22 Jan 2018 04:30 PM
New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Noida-based RailYatri, a long-distance travel app acqui-hired Kochi based food-delivery technology start-up YatraChef. who will now manage the pan-India supply side of the former's in-transit delivery business.

Last-mile capability is becoming a critical piece in commerce marketplaces as companies are able to provide a complete online and offline experience to its users, in addition to creating a premium and differentiated offering. With this, RailYatri further strengthened its supply-side commerce capabilities, as it continues to add new offerings to its travel marketplace.

"YatraChef brings a deep experience of nearly four years in food delivery and vendor management, and have a track-record of delivering outstanding consumer experience to travelers. Their skills will help us jointly develop new offerings that would re-define the traveler experience with RailYatri," said Manish Rathi, CEO and Co-founder RailYatri.(ANI)


This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

