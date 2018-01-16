Railway stations in south India cleanest, reveals ixigo

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI-NewsVoir): Railways is the most popular means of transport in India that carries a daily ridership of 25+ million from across the country. Data from leading travel marketplace ixigo suggests, around 40 percent of the highest user rated railway stations on the basis of cleanliness are in the south.

This is followed by 20 percent in central India and 20 percent in the west.

The stations rated, not so clean are from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Kozhikode was ranked the best station in the country by travellers with a 4.4 rating out of 5 while Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, which is one of the five main stations in Delhi, has been rated the lowest by ixigo users.

Other stations that made it to the 'best' list include - Hubli Junction, Davangere, Dhanbad Junction, Jabalpur, Bilaspur Junction, Vadodara Junction, Rajkot Junction, Falna and Vijayawada Junction.

Some of the stations that received the lowest rating by travellers include Muzaffarpur Junction, Varanasi Junction, Ajmer Junction, Bhusaval Junction, Mathura Junction and Gaya Junction.

ixigo is India's largest travel marketplace and its trains app is the leader in its category with over 20 mn cumulative installs and seven million monthly active users.

An estimated eight lakh train travellers across 200+ Indian towns check train schedules, get live running status, PNR status predictions, view crowdsourced platform numbers, coach positions, train ratings and reviews, everyday in India via the ixigo app.

"Indian railways has been growing by 6.58 percent over the last couple of months in 2017 alone and with effective steps taken to modernize it across the board, the ridership has only gone up. We work closely with IRCTC to facilitate train ticket booking for over seven million users on the app and we are adding over two million new users every month," said CEO and co-founder, ixigo, Aloke Bajpai.

"By aggregating data from our users we can provide rich and detailed insights across trains and railway stations. Although Railways has already been working towards improving the quality of train travel in terms of cleanliness and hygiene, there still remains ample scope to improve services across the board as seen in this study," he added.

The top rated trains as per ixigo data:

Overall top rating: Revanchal Express, Prayag Raj Express, Karnavati Express

Punctuality: Kalingautkal, Kashi V, Yoga Express

Food: Karnavati Express, August Kranti express, LJN Swarna Shatabdi

Cleanliness: Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani, Revanchal Express, Ganga Express

The least rated trains as per ixigo data:

Overall lowest rating: Mahanagari Express, Kir Asr Express, Swaraj Express

Punctuality: Mahananda Express, Abha Toofan Express, Gomti Express

Food: Seemanchal Express, Gorakhpur Express, Jat Muri Rou Express

Cleanliness: Karnataka Express, Barmer AC Express, Paschim Express (ANI-NewsVoir)