Rado launches new HyperChrome Collection in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 11 (ANI-NewsVoir): Rado, the Swiss watch brand known for its innovative use of design and materials, unveiled the new Rado HyperChrome collection with global brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan at an event in Bangalore on Monday.

The official launch of brand's new timepieces took place Rado boutique at UB City mall. Situated in a prominent location at city's most premium mall, the boutique offers an attractive selection of Rado's latest collections.

Sporting a Rado watch from the new collection, brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan stated, "Being a time keeper and a watch aficionado myself, I feel excited to launch the new HyperChrome collection by Rado at its newly opened boutique at UB City mall, Bangalore. The brand has been an important catalyst in making watch industry smart, relevant and chic. I feel ecstatic to be a part of this new collection and congratulate Rado on setting a new benchmark in the watch industry. This innovative range is my personal favourite because every timepiece reiterates my personal sense of style."

"I feel delighted with the launch of the new HyperChrome collection. Through these timepieces, Rado has once again shown its ultimate dedication to creativity and innovation. With the belief of pushing itself to challenge the boundaries of traditional watchmaking, Rado has successfully mastered the art of innovative materials and technology, resulting in the creation of pieces that were once believed to be impossible," said Rado CEO Matthias Breschan.

"With their new collection, Rado has set a benchmark by launching their signature all day, every occasion timepiece. We hope that we keep receiving the love from the Indian market which helps us to expand more. This new launch in Bangalore city is like one step forward to win the hearts of all watch lovers who can choose from the wide and exquisite range of timepieces that the brand has to offer," he added.

The HyperChrome collection includes the best of both the worlds. Being stylishly understated, the collection offers an elegant take on Rado's distinctive new designs.

The new Rado boutique in Bengaluru is located at 108, First Level, The Collection, UB City mall. It is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (ANI-NewsVoir)