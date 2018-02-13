Radio Umang: India's first online radio station launched

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI-NewsVoir): Deeper penetration of smart phones and internet data has given fillip to several non-conventional services and Radio Umang is one of them. Launched recently, listeners can tune in to this online radio station through web streaming or download the app.

With 24 hours programming, it has found listeners in Hindi speaking regions of India and in over 60 countries worldwide. Themed around love, peace and happiness, the station airs enriching talk shows and soothing soulful music.

Neeraj Tyagi, the man behind the station who in previous avatar was founder of Quick Call, which he sold to Navigant, was quite happy while claiming "Within just one month of launch, the station has reached listenership of over 50,000 with more than 40,000 app downloads so far."

"Post exit of Quick call, I have been closely following music and radio industry, and I can see how the whole ecosystem favoring such a venture, as lacunae of current coverage of 100-200 kms of FM channel is detrimental," he added.

Radio Umang plans to have multiple avenues of revenue, programmatic audio visual ads being primary one besides traditional advertising model.

"Whole focus is on providing quality program content, that's why we have roped in Vidhi Maheshwari as Creative Director, an old hand in Radio Industry" said Neeraj.

Radio Umang app is available in Google Play Store and coming soon on Appstore. (ANI-NewsVoir)