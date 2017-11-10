Production of vehicles up by 8.13 pct, sales by 7.67 pct

New Delhi [India], Nov 10 (ANI): The auto industry has registered growth in production and sale of vehicles between April and October this year, as observed from the figures reported by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The industry produced a total 17,097,096 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycle in April-October 2017, as against 15,811,071 in April-October 2016, thus registering a growth of 8.13 percent over the same period last year.

As per the SIAM data, the sale of passenger vehicles grew by 7.67 percent in April-October 2017 over the same period last year. Within the passenger vehicles, passenger cars, utility vehicle and vans grew by 4.72 percent, 16.95 percent and 2.86 percent respectively in April-October 2017 over the corresponding period last year.

The overall commercial vehicles segment grew by 6.04 percent in April-October 2017 as compared to the same period last year. Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) declined by (-) 5.38 percent, while light commercial vehicles grew by 13.97 percent in April-October 2017 over the same period last year.

Three wheeler sales also declined by (-) 6.27 percent in April-October 2017 over the same period last year. Within the three wheeler segment, passenger carrier sales registered de-growth of (-) 8.52 percent, while goods carrier grew by 3.83 percent in April-October 2017 over April-October 2016.

Two wheeler sales registered a growth of 8.09 percent in April-October 2017 over April-October 2016. Within the two wheeler segment, scooters and motorcycles grew by 14.63 percent and 5.93 percent respectively, while mopeds declined by (-) 7.08 percent in April-October 2017 over April-October 2016.

On the exports front, in April-October 2017, overall automobile exports grew by 10.37 percent. Two and three-wheeler segments registered a growth of 15.87 percent, and 17.93 percent respectively while passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles declined by (-) 4.13 percent and (-) 28.05 percent respectively in April-October 2017 over the same period last year. (ANI)