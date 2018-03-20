Preferred Hotels & Resorts celebrates 50th anniversary in India

New Delhi [India], Mar. 20 (NewsVoir): Preferred Hotels & Resorts - the world's largest independent hotel brand with more than 650 unique member hotels, resorts, and residences across 85 countries - kicked off its Asia Pacific series of 50th anniversary celebrations at the Leela Palace here on Tuesday with a specially-curated afternoon luncheon presentation at Le Cirque, hosted by CEO Lindsey Ueberroth and Executive Vice President Saurabh Rai.

"As we commemorate the Preferred brand's 50-year legacy of inspiring travel, we are more committed than ever to providing travelers with even more opportunities to embrace the spirit of independence and to making our pineapple logo synonymous with the ultimate hallmark in world-class hospitality. It is so exciting and humbling to see how far we have come as a company, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate this major milestone with our associates, partners and friends from around the world," said Ueberroth.

"As the region's largest independent hotel brand, Preferred Hotels & Resorts is entering its 16th year in India, and we are focused on continuing to build on the foundation of our company's 50-year legacy of championing the independent hotel space. We are committed to forging ahead with more innovative and strategic consumer-focused initiatives to foster greater engagement in this market," added Rai.

The company exceeded their hotel development goals in the South Asian region and welcomed 18 new hotel members since the rebranding in 2015, including seven in India last year. These include- The Chedi Mumbai, Turyaa Chennai, WelcomeHotel Coimbatore, Shahpura House, Shahpura Haveli, Fortune Inn Promenade, and Feathers-A Radha Hotel.

Looking ahead, Preferred Hotels & Resorts is aiming to grow their portfolio in the South Asian region by 10, to make it 50 hotel members by the year 2020.

In light of ever-growing consumer appeal for residential-style vacation alternatives, the company will place a concerted focus on growing its Preferred Residences collection, which now stands at 70 members globally, with a goal of reaching 100 destinations by the year's end.

To support this, the company will re-launch the Preferred brand website (PreferredHotels.com), offering travelers a more intuitive way to book independent hotels and residences. The new website will feature a dedicated section on Preferred Residences to enhance engagement with family, corporate, and leisure travelers, and drive direct more direct bookings to the properties in the collection.

The I Prefer Hotel Rewards program is the other corporate priority for the year, and the company will be introducing new enhancements to member benefits and exclusive offers that will leverage on the Golden Anniversary campaign and its social components to further strengthen engagement with their loyal guests. To date, I Prefer has more than 2.5 million members worldwide.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts will welcome13 new independent hotel openings this year, each offering a variety of unique experiences that will deliver the promise of #ThePreferredLife:

From Asia Pacific, these include The Middle House (Shanghai, China), The Primus Hotel Shanghai Hongiao (Shanghai, China), and Sherwood Suites (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam). Those in America are Bobby Hotel (Nashville, Tennessee, USA), The Post Oak Hotel (Houston, Texas, USA), Hotel Bennett, Charleston (South Carolina, USA), Hotel Monville (Montreal, Canada), Hotel Sophy (Chicago, USA), Montage Los Cabos (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico), and Garza Blanca Los Cabos (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico).

Properties in Europe are Carrossa Hotel Spa Villas (Mallorca, Spain), PhilsPlace Vienna (Vienna, Austria), and Pestana Amsterdam Riverside (Amsterdam, Holland).

On January 29, the company had launched a variety of initiatives to support its 50th anniversary celebration, including a year-long Golden Anniversary package, offering unique 50th anniversary-themed activities, amenities, or services to guests staying at nearly 300 participating hotels worldwide.

It alos offered an exclusive Golden Anniversary microsite and social media hashtag #PreferredCelebrates50 for its online travel community. Travelers sharing their most memorable experiences with the hashtag have a chance to get featured on the brand's social media accounts @PreferredHotels and microsite, and its first-ever dynamic consumer video series, entitled Inspiring Travel for 50 Years. Each month, up to two vignettes will be released via various digital and social media channels, with every video showcasing the rich meaning of #ThePreferredLife. (NewsVoir)