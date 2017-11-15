Pragya Kumar joins GirnarSoft as Chief People Officer

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): GirnarSoft, the parent company of leading automobile portals CarDekho, Gaadi, and Zigwheels, on Wednesday appointed Pragya Kumar as its Chief People Officer.

"Girnar has been growing faster than we have ever seen in its history. It has not just become the #1 auto site in India but also aims to become one of the top 10 auto sites globally. Our current company culture has led to a successful business, however, with Pragya's expertise, we will have an evolving culture that feeds our business objectives," said CEO and co-founder, GirnarSoft Pvt. Ltd., Amit Jain.

"I feel very proud to be associated with an organization known as much for its culture as supreme quality of work. My aim is to facilitate a working culture and environment that helps our employees grow individually and collectively as a business unit," said Pragya Kumar.

With over 25 years of rich and varied work experience across different industries such as manufacturing, IT, EDA and e-commerce, Pragya has worked with organisations such as SAIL, Dorling Kindersley, iBilt Technologies, and Mentor Graphics.

Prior to joining GirnarSoft, Pragya worked with Yatra.com for seven years as its HR head.

She takes over from Ankur Agarwal, who had taken the additional responsibility of handling HR while being the business head of insurance unit at the company. (ANI)