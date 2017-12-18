Portronics launches new laptop stand MyBuddy L

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Digital and portable solutions provider, Portronics, on Monday launched MyBuddy L, its latest inclusion to the MyBuddy series of standing work desks viz laptop stands.

MyBuddy L is a portable and foldable laptop cooling stand; which can be used both for work and leisure activities. It can be used as an office desk for up to 17 inch laptops, during picnics, while working on the sofa or bed or even on the floor.

With approximate dimensions of 28x20x11inches, the top is large enough for one to comfortably keep a mouse, coffee mug, and snacks along with a 17" laptop.

Moreover, the leg room below the top is large enough to accommodate one's knees and can carry a weight of upto 35 kg easily.

The new Portronics MyBuddy L is available for Rs. 2,999. It is easily available on both online and offline platforms. (ANI)