Pollution likely to impact tourism in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI): Delhi's ongoing tourism season which is yet to pick up completely, could be severely hit owing to the deadly smog in the capital city, according to an ASSOCHAM report.

The toxic smog in National Capital Region encompassing not only Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad but also right up to Ludhiana, Meerut, Panipat, Bhiwadi and Rohtak is likely to affect the economy in sectors like tourism, transport, automobile and real estate.

November and December are the peak months for foreign travellers to visit India, as majority of them opt for the Golden Triangle tourist circuit - Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur.

ASSOCHAM interacted with 350 tour operators who revealed that international tourists are quite particular about their health and safety and with such negative developments Delhi is bound to drop off from the map of international tourists who will pick 'cleaner' South Asian destinations.

The rising pollution levels will keep foreigners away, as they are too particular about weather and climate, including their safety. Currently no major cancellation has been recorded as money is paid in advance. But during the peak tourist season, foreigners who are still in the planning stage will become sceptical about visiting Delhi, according to the ASSOCHAM papaer.

Even domestic tourists are avoiding Delhi.

The air pollution in Delhi-NCR is not just devastating the environment but harmful amount of gases, dust, fumes and odour are causing breathing problems to people.

Along with the tourism, the transportation linked to the tourism, would also take a hit if investment and tourists traffic gets a setback.

The transportation is one of the key contributors to the national economy in the services sector. Both transportation and tourism are highly employment-oriented and jobs may be a casualty of the pollution, the ASSOCHAM paper concluded. (ANI)