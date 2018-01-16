Policybazaar.com ropes in Tisca Chopra and Pankaj Tripathi for a new ad campaign

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 16 (ANI-NewsVoir): Policybazaar.com, India's largest insurance website and comparison portal, has roped in actors Tisca Chopra and Pankaj Tripathi to launch a new health insurance campaign.

The campaign aims at highlighting how access to health insurance can help people to avoid taking extreme measures when facing a medical exigency. Health Insurance can be used as a powerful protection tool against these unexpected events.

The campaign is designed by the in-house team of Policybazaar.com and executed by K Silent Productions.

It is launched on digital media channel on January 15, 2018 and will go on air on January 19, 2018.

"The medical inflation in India is increasing at an alarming rate, owing to higher medical bills. Roughly around 70 percent of medical expenses are borne out of pocket in India. Moreover, the health insurance penetration in India is abysmally low. Through the campaign, we are pushing customers to realise the immediate need of buying health insurance to safeguard against any unforeseen medical events," said head of health insurance, Policybazaar.com, Dhruv Sarin.

"As per the survey conducted by the National Sample Survey Organisation from January 2013 to June 2014, one out of five people did not have sufficient corpus to pay their medical expense and had to borrow money from friends or family," he added.

"With the rise in number of lifestyle and environmental diseases, it is very important to invest in a good health insurance that covers most aspects of unexpected hospitalization. Not having health insurance or inadequate cover can leave you vulnerable. The cost of medical treatment either eats all the savings or people end up borrowing. Our new campaign focuses on how having a health Insurance will empower you to do the right things for your family," said associate director and head of marketing, Policybazaar.com, Sai Narayan.

"In all our earlier campaigns, we have emphasized on the comparison before buying, however, with this campaign, we have gone one step ahead and tried to push the customers to buy an adequate health insurance policy. The campaign is mainly aimed at spreading awareness amongst first time buyers. Majboori Nahi, Health Insurance Chuniye is the creative rendition and the thought behind the campaign," he added.

The TV commercial starts with a contractor, actor Pankaj Tripathi, entering the cabin of an officer, actor Tisca Chopra, who is sitting on her desk, signing files.

Contractor and his assistant sit on the chair and the lady officer says, "Fir aa gaye, tumhara tender nahi pass hone wala. The contractor then says, leave it madam. We are here to ask about your husband, we've heard he is not well. The lady says tomorrow is his operation. The contractor then says, medical expenses are brutal, and his assistant adds to his comment "five lakhs".

Hearing this, the contractor gives his assistant a sign and the assistant grabs a box of the first-aid kit filled with cash and place it on the table, saying "help".

Then the contractor says, not for sweets but for medicines. To this, the lady takes a sigh and says, to avoid being compelled by illness, we had purchased health insurance from Policybazaar.com.

She pushes back the money with her pen, saying thanks for the help and gets back to work. The contractor then asks his assistant in a whispering tone, she said Policybazaar? And his assistant replies, she is telling us to get-out. (ANI-NewsVoir)