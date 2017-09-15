Policybazaar.com ropes in cricketer Murli Vijay to launch its first regional motor insurance campaign

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI-NewsVoir): Policybazaar.com, India's largest insurance website and comparison portal launched its first regional advertising campaign with star cricketer Murli Vijay for Southern states, which features the Indian test opening batsman talking about motor insurance policies available on Policybazaar.com.

The campaign aims to connect with the South Indians to create awareness about the ease of comparing motor insurance on Policybazaar.com and renewing it in a few minutes. The TVC is being aired on prime Tamil news and entertainment channels such as Sun TV, Star Vijay, KTV, Puthiya Thalaimurai, Thanti TV, New 7 Tamil and News 18 Tamil Nadu, and is designed by the in-house team of Policybazaar.com and executed by K Silent Productions.

"Policybazaar has been a pioneer in creating awareness about insurance in Indian market. Through our first regional TV commercial, we aim to reach out to a wider audience in South of India. The face of this ad, Murli Vijay, is a popular cricketer from the region and he connects with the local audience. The ad is an encouraging success for us as the audience has loved the style in which Murli Vijay conveys the message in the commercial," said Tarun Mathur, Co-Founder and Director, Policybazaar.com.

"Most people do not get their two-wheeler insurance renewed, and after expiration of the policy the process of renewing it quite cumbersome. These days everyone carries a smart phone and all they need to do is to take a picture of the RC and upload it on Policybazaar.com to compare and buy insurance," added Sai Narayan, Associate Director and Head of Marketing, Policybazaar.com.

The TV commercial starts with Indian international cricketer speaking to the audience in his casual and cool composure. The cricketer throws a question at the audience asking 'Has your two-wheeler insurance expired?' And, later he adds, "Don't worry, click the photo of your RC and upload it on Policybazaar.com to compare all the plans and renew your policy in few minutes."

The idea to promote this campaign among viewers is to create awareness about renewing two-wheeler insurance before it expires. Policybazaar.com has made this process very easy for users as they just have to click the picture of the RC and upload it on the website to compare all the plans available for buying.

Here is the PolicyBazaar.com Two-Wheeler Insurance Ad - Tamil

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Er6sjpGikco

(ANI-NewsVoir)