Policybazaar.com launches first ever TV campaign on travel insurance

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI-NewsVoir): Policybazaar.com (twitter handle: @policybazaar_in), India's largest insurance website and comparison portal, has launched its first ever television campaign on travel insurance, highlighting its importance especially when travelling overseas.

The campaign emphasizes particularly on the unforeseen medical emergencies that a traveller may face in a foreign land which may burn a hole in their pocket without an adequate travel insurance cover.

Some people travel abroad for medium to long term work, and they are generally insured by their employer. However, there are 40 to 50 percent Indians who are eligible to take travel insurance from India but they don't due to various reasons.

"We have found through our internal research that people tend to believe travel insurance takes care of only air accidents, while some others assume their regular health policy will take care of any unforeseen incidents abroad. Both these assumptions are incorrect. If you fall sick or become a victim of an accident abroad, it is only travel insurance that can give you protection against substantial expenses in a foreign land," said Tarun Mathur- Director, Policybazaar.com.

As per the estimates of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the number of Indians travelling abroad has been growing with an average 10-12 percent annual growth over the last seven years, and by 2020, India will account for 50 million outbound tourists.

"Even as more and more Indians are travelling abroad, what we have observed is most people ignore buying travel insurance where it's not mandatory. This is being penny wise but pound foolish. People don't realize that a medical emergency in a foreign land can cost them heavily on their pocket. We, the largest insurance aggregator in India, feel it is our responsibility to create mass awareness about the importance of travel insurance when traveling abroad," added Sai Narayan, Associate Director and Head of Marketing, Policybazaar.com.

The week-long campaign is designed by the in-house team of Policybazaar.com and executed by K Silent Productions. The TV campaign has gone on air since December 16, 2017.

The TV commercial starts with a young traveller (actor Aparshakti Khurana) sitting on his bags with one broken hand in a sling. He says before he could enjoy his foreign trip, he suffered the hand injury. He rues that travel insurance was available on policybazaar.com for as low as Rs. 300, but he did not take it, and had to shell out Rs. 3 lakhs to get his injury treated. The ad ends with the young man saying, "Policybazaar.com par apna travel insurance zaroor karana." (ANI-NewsVoir)