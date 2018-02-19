PNB scam: Three officers arrested

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Three officers of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Brady House branch, Mumbai have been arrested this evening in the Nirav Modi fraud case.

These arrests are in addition to the three earlier arrests.

Chief Manager, in-charge of Forex department, Bechhu Tiwari; Scale II, manager, Forex department, Yashwant Joshi; and Scale I, officer, Export, Praful Sawant have been arrested.

Tiwari is responsible for supervising the work of Gokulnath Shetty and his manager to ensure entry of authorised swift messages only from the system. He had full knowledge of the activities of Gokulnath Shetty, a retired deputy manager of PNB's foreign exchange department.

Meanwhile, Joshi is responsible for supervising Shetty; ensuring daily reports of swift and Core Banking Solutions (CBS) entries. He had full knowledge of the activities of Shetty but took no action.

Sawant is responsible for checking the SWIFT messages daily and report.

Searches have begun at their residences located at Navi Mumbai, Andheri, Dombivili.

Meanwhile, searches are also going on at Nirav Modi group offices at Peninsula Business Park, Lower Parel.

The search at PNB Brady House Fort Mumbai concluded earlier this evening. (ANI)