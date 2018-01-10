PM interacts with economists, experts

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with over 40 economists and other experts at an event organised by the NITI Aayog.

"Economic Policy - The Road Ahead" was the theme of the event.

Participants shared their views on various economic themes such as macro-economy, agriculture and rural development, employment, health and education, manufacturing and exports, urban development, infrastructure, and connectivity.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was also present.

The Prime Minister thanked participants for their suggestions on the economy.

He appreciated the quality of the suggestions.

Several cabinet ministers also attended the meeting.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and senior bureaucrats were also present.

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from January 29 to February 9, while the second session will be held from March 5 to April 6.

The Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)