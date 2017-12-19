Platinum - The Live ABBA Tribute Show Enthralls Audience at DLF5

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI-NewsVoir): The evening came alive with mesmerizing Platinum - The Live ABBA Tribute show that enthralled the audience at Horizon Plaza inDLF5. The event witnessed a huge turnout of music lovers who grooved to the melodious beats.

Platinum - The Live ABBA Tribute show was brought to India by Ra?ll Padamsee's ACE Productions.

The show was headlined by six artists namely Andrew Dane Nye, Sarah Jane Nye, Deborah Lesley Agnieszka Hall, Robert Charles Hendry, Peter John Stroud and Stephen Mark Stroud. Some of the numbers performed by them included Mamma Mia, Dancing queen, Super trouper, Money money money, Gimme gimme gimme, Water loo and Vou le vouz.

This team of six people has performed globally across countries such as Russia, Middle East, China, India and the like.

"Those of us who grew up in the decade of 1960-70s admired ABBA for their ability to create foot tapping music. This scintillating performance by Platinum reminisced of that decade. It was truly heartening to see an enthusiastic turnout of music aficionados," said Aakash Ohri, Senior Executive Director, DLF5.

Having thrilled audiences throughout the world with their stunning tribute to one of the world's most successful acts, internationally acclaimed PLATINUM have firmly established themselves in the super-league of tribute entertainment. PLATINUM was formed as a 6 piece band in 1997 under their original name of Platinum ABBA with the sole aim of becoming the best "ABBA" tribute band in the World. The most important challenge to the band was to recreate the "ABBA" sound absolutely LIVE on stage, without resorting to hidden backing tapes and discs.

Based in the UK, PLATINUM have not only won over discerning ABBA fans from close to home, but have responded to everincreasing demand and taken their spectacular ABBA tribute show around the world as word of their perfectionism spreads.

With their energetic and accurate tribute to ABBA, they continue to win over fans and clients alike, setting higher and higher standards for other ABBA tribute bands to follow, as the PLATINUM phenomenon goes from strength to strength. (ANI-NewsVoir)