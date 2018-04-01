Platforms making it easier to embrace pre-owned luxury products

New Delhi [India], Apr. 01 (ANI): Luxury today has become a part and parcel of our lifestyle. The millennials have always aspired and had a quest for luxury, but refrained from buying high-end products, owing to the exorbitant prices.

There are, however, some brands that are helping Indians to own, feel, and live luxuriously by providing them pre-owned products. Here are some of the popular brands across verticals:

1. Confidential Couture: With the motto that 'A classic remains a classic even if it changes hands', Delhi-based Anvita Mehra launched Confidential Couture in 2015, sensing the opportunity in the Indian luxury market. The portal categorises the products under three categories: Never been used, Gently used, and Fairly used.

It also offers services in Delhi and Mumbai for private viewing and personal appointments to help people decide better.

2. Big Boy Toyz: Big Boy Toyz is the largest pre-owned luxury car dealer in India. With 180+ cars from all popular brands under one roof, and a showroom of approximately 36000 sq. ft. in size, the platform is one of the largest of its kind.

Founder and Managing Director Jatin Ahuja's passion for cars and entrepreneurial vision has helped the company emerge as one of the top brands for high-end, exotic cars.

3. Ethos Watches: Ethos Watches is India's largest chain of luxury watch boutiques with 45 premium stores across the country. They are also the authorised retailers of over 61 luxury watch brands.

4. Zapyle: Zapyle was founded in December 2015 by Rashi Menda, with an understanding that people use about 20 percent of what is in their closets, while 80 percent of their clothes, bags, and accessories remain untouched.

The platform is among the best online destinations for high street-wear, designer wear, and international luxury brands. It boasts of brands such as Prada, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Gucci, among others. (ANI)