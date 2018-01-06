Plan to save in 2018? Refer to these new age investment options

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): In this age of disruption, new options have entered in every space taking it to the next level. Technology and innovation has not left any vertical untouched.

One of the well-reformed ones is - investments. With the advancements, new investment options have come up for consumers.

A simpler procedure, better and quick returns and technology orientation, is what has transformed the way people looked at investments.

Below are some options one can bet on:

Cryptocurrency

The quick returns that one gets through investments in crypto currencies have caught everyone's attention. Indian exchanges are offering different crypto currencies to invest in. Few of the popular ones include - bitcoin, bitcoin cash, etherium etc. The hassle free procedure is one of the reasons of quick adoption of the virtual currency.

Gold

Indians have trusted gold as the most secure investment option over the years. Now, it is one of the best choices for youngsters as well. Players like Paytm have made the procedure digital and have brought it to the fingertips of the buyers. Paytm Gold allows you to buy gold starting from Rs.1 and store it in MMTC-PAMP's most secure, 100 percent insured lockers at zero cost.

P2P lending

In P2P lending a potential lender gets the opportunity to lend a certain amount to borrowers who are profiled after complete risk analysis. Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending in India currently gives a net return of 18-22 percent to lenders. Platforms like Faircent and OMLP2P connect lenders directly to the borrowers, thus making the procedure easy and quick.

Startup Investments

People are becoming investors and expanding investment portfolio by investing small ticket size in different startups. Venture Catalysts, India's first integrated incubator, emerging as largest investor of the year with closing 33 investment in this year.

The company is an incubator known for the development of start-ups, supported by ecosystem catalysts, angel investors, management consultants, and advisors. It facilitates USD 100k - USD 500k of investments in early-stage startups that have potential to create enduring value for over a long period of time.

Mutual funds

The concept of a mutual fund investment is gaining popularity nowadays. Mutual funds are about pooling the money of investors and further investing it in bonds and securities. A number of online platforms are making it easy to compare and select the options. (ANI)