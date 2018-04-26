Pine Labs appoints Vicky Bindra as Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi [India], Apr 26 (ANI): India's largest digital retail payments platform, Pine Labs has appointed Vicky Bindra as the Chief Executive Officer.

An established leader in the financial / fintech sector, Vicky brings in-depth experience and strong domain knowledge of many years, having worked with organizations like Visa, MasterCard, Citi Bank and GE Capital. Vicky has also served on the board of Pine Labs since 2016, before making the transition to CEO.

"In my conversations with banks and merchant acquirers over the years, I have only heard praise for the value Pine Labs adds. I feel privileged to be associated with the company for the past two years and see it grow. The focus on simple technology and innovative platforms to deliver complex payments, loyalty and lending solutions opens up new opportunities and markets for significant growth ahead, and I am thrilled to get this opportunity to lead the company to the next level", said Vicky Bindra on his appointment.

Pine Labs, which recently raised USD 82 million in funding, is poised to further accelerate their network penetration in India. The core objective of Pine's next phase of growth consists of increasing the international footprint and building new layers of services for merchants, banks and other communities in the payment ecosystem. Vicky's exposure and expertise in the global payments and financial sector will play a crucial role in leading Pine in the next phase of its journey.

"Pine, so far, has been driven by technology led innovations. But with an expanding base, opportunities are opening up that require an international perspective along with other adjacent financial sector expertise. Vicky has the heart and thought process of an entrepreneur, making him a great cultural fit. This, coupled with his experience in large and diverse financial services companies, will add tremendous value to our plans," said founder - Pine Labs, Lokvir Kapoor.

Previously, Vicky has held positions as the APAC President for MasterCard and President and CEO, India of GE Capital. Immediately prior to joining Pine Labs, he was based out of San Francisco as the Global Head for Products & Solutions at Visa. (ANI)

