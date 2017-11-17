Phonup offers the best care of your smartphone and tablet

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI-NewsVoir): Phonup, which is a joint venture between Francorp and Phonup Italy. Phonup offers the widest range of new and certified Pre-owned smartphones and tablets under one roof.

To offer customers a trust worthy and transparent solution, every product at Phonup goes through extensive 40+ quality checks before being sold to the customers. What's more is that every smartphone and tablet offered from Phonup comes with a 12 months of warranty.

Phonup is also offering a world class repair for all leading brands. It will be a one stop shop that takes care of all repair and maintenance needs for wide range of smartphones and tablets. The company is deploying world class equipment's and tools that ensure that your smartphone and tablet continue to run as good as new even years after. It brings in Italian expertise to the Indian market. In a largely unorganized market for mobile phone repairs, Phonup offers honest and reliable repairs that are conducted only by certified trained professionals. Phonup also offers special packages that help in gauging the overall health of your smartphone and tablets.

The company also offers premium range of accessories, like earphones, charger, data cables and power banks with replacement warranty.

Phonup is also offering extended warranty plans for the products at an affordable cost. This extended warranty can also be purchased for household appliances and not just for phones and tablets. The services offered by Phonup are not just honest and transparent but also value for money. Every device that is sold through Phonup comes with "freebees."

Within a few months of its launch, Phonup is on an expansion spree across the length and breadth of the country via the Franchise model. It has different models of Franchise. Area Franchise will manage a region comprising of Unit Franchise, Kiosk or Star Model. Unit franchisee ideally should have minimum 250 sq ft area in a high street retail area. Kiosks model can be set up in malls, while the Star is more suited for Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities. Phonup in each of these Franchise models would be offering its world class infrastructure and technology that is it known for and also provide technical training to the staff in its 'Phonup Training Academy' that adopts world class Curriculum to teach repair methods. In each of these Franchises, customers can be assured of the services that Phonup stands for, which is 12 months of warranty and a comprehensive 40+ quality checks.

"Phonup is all set to revolutionise phone repairs in India. It is offering unmatchable process driven, world class repair to the Indian customers, which is not just affordable but also reliable. People can see their phones being repaired right in front of their eyes. We envisage transforming the mobile repairing ecosystem in India with the help of our 100% trained technicians promising 12 months of warranty and that too at competitive pricing," says Amit, COO of Phonup.

The mobile repair market in India is largely unorganised and people find it hard to get reliable repairing solutions at an affordable cost, but Phonup is a complete game changer in the category by offering services like extended warranty packages, accessories, repairs and technical training. (ANI-NewsVoir)