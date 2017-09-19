PG Communication wins PR mandate for Faber Castell

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI-NewsVoir): Faber-Castell India, one of the world's leading stationery brand recently awarded its PR mandate to PG Communication. As part of the mandate, PG Comm. will be providing strategic communications services to further strengthen the Faber-Castell brand equity in India.

"Faber-Castell India was looking out for a team who would get the pulse of reaching into the minds of our consumers. The direction and the strategic framework recommended for the brand by the PG Communication team resonated very well with our brand thoughts. We are looking forward to a fruitful partnership working with the very enthusiastic and self-motivated team there," said Nisha Sara Jose, Category Head at Faber-Castell India.

Commenting on the win, said, "We are delighted to be the strategic PR partner of Faber-Castell,India. We are committed to walk along with them in their pursuit to achieve business goals through our integrated communications approach with our rich, insightful experience in this domain," added Pallavi Goorha, Founder and CEO, PG Communication.

A.W. Faber-Castell India started its operations in 1998 and over the last nineteen years has expanded its reach across the traditional retail and modern trade channels with a strong network of over 500 distributors, a company owned factory at Goa and a vast network of suppliers and eco-system partners.

Faber-Castell, India also exports its products to over 40 countries and is directly responsible for handling the sales and marketing for the SAARC nations.

PG Communication is headquartered in Mumbai with presence in Delhi and Bangalore. Spearheaded by Pallavi Goorha, its team is successfully managing Corporate Communication and PR activities of many national and multinational corporate clients in various segments of education, IT, telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, automobiles and software industries. (ANI-NewsVoir)