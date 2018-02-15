PetSutra raises Rs. 9.5 mn from angel investors

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Niche pet startup PetSutra on Thursday announced raising funds worth Rs. 9.5 million as a seed investment from angel investors from across the world.

The raised funds will be used to expand the brands presence across India and globally, thereby increasing the customer base around the globe.

Gurgaon-based PetSutra is one resource for all the pet parents that provide end-to-end solutions, from suggesting the pet's breed to their journey with them. This platform stands like a pillar to help the pet parents with taking care of their pets.

It is a unique initiative that bridges the gap by making the pet parents understand the manner in which they can maintain the well-being of their pets. Given the fact that today's generation is tech-savvy, the user-friendly website lets the user find the right information about pets without any hassles. The unique blogs that are available on the website contain a complete guide to pet-parenting. The mobile application contains features like adoption, pet care, pet date, etc., and would soon come up with AI interface that would make it a cake-walk for pet parents to gather everything related to their pets from one destination.

From food to pet accessories, PetSutra has a range of products for the specific needs of the pets. They offer organic food for pets, considering the attitude shift towards organic consumables for a sustainable planet and also the health of the pets. Their accessories are designed keeping in mind the different stages in the life of the pets. With an active social media community, the brand has managed to reach to over 81k people on Facebook.

"This is not just a startup for us it is something that we came up with out of our love for pets. Owing to the lack of knowledge and awareness among people for their pets, PetSutra is an initiative to educate and help people in making the journey of their pets worthwhile. Our investors have faith in us and are as excited as we are. Given the magnitude at which the pet industry is growing, our efforts will show great results sooner than later," said founder PetSutra, Amol Sharma.

"Market opportunity aside, which is a prerequisite before consideration, I have a detailed view around what impacts the probability of success for any endeavor whether it is a commercial enterprise or not. There are three broad areas with a lot of detail within. The three broad areas are: Choice, Capability and Commitment. A high probability of success requires strength in each of these areas and I believe that PetSutra have what it takes. PetSutra's aim to deliver a holistic ecosystem for pet parents leveraging mobile app and internet supply, combined with their professional experience and a disciplined approach to using data to drive decision making along with a strong work ethic, are very encouraging indicators for success," said one of the angel investors, Michael Patrick Hickey.

The pet care market globally is upwards of USD 150 billion and is forecast to continue this growth. The trend is toward increasingly premium quality products, mainly as a result of increased awareness around food quality (similar to the trend in human food consumption), which fits with pet parents showing considerable care for these family members.

In the coming years, PetSutra's plan is to be a dominant player in the pet industry, focusing on providing specific solutions to the peculiar problems of the pets. The company has already entered the organic food segment and has plans to further diversify as per the needs of the customers. (ANI)