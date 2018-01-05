Pearson India to display its digital learning solutions at World Book Fair

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI-NewsVoir): Pearson, the world's learning company, would be featuring its finest and high quality prominent titles at the 46th edition of World Book Fair to be held from January 6 to 14. The visitors to the stall will have a chance to look at some of the prominent titles offered by Pearson covering a wide range of subjects and domains, including children's books, test preparation, higher education.

In addition to the stall, Pearson will organise activities at the fair to engage with IIT aspirants. There will be a workshop on 'Tips and Techniques to Crack IIT JEE Examination' by author Sanjay Mishra. First slot will be about 'How to Crack IIT JEE Examination' followed by Open House and Quiz Competition.

Students who aspire to go abroad for study will definitely have an exciting time at the stall, as Pearson would bring its experts who will take live sessions with the students on PTE Academic, which is world's leading computer based test of English for study abroad and immigration.

"Being the World's Learning Company and a Category Leader, Pearson focus on to help people progress in their lives through relevant and better learning. Our objective is to bring high quality content from the world's best authors, backed by technology to drive more effective teaching and personalised learning," said Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Pearson India.

"Whether it is a Marketing concept explained by Philip Kotler or the finer nuances of Path Goal theory by Stephen P. Robbins, our titles have a special place in people's lives. The New Delhi World Book Fair is a strong platform to connect with our readers and enable them to continue their learning journey. Through this forum, we intend to showcase our prominent titles, digital offerings and engage with our learners through a few stimulating workshops and sessions with our experts and authors," he added.

The use of new technologies is no longer restricted to large corporations but the era of automation for efficiency and faster execution is here for every modern enterprise. There is going to be a need for professionals to upgrade their skill-sets faster and repeatedly. Therefore, Pearson will have a special session on "Future of Skills" for working professionals and learners to understand and get counselling on upskilling.

In addition, Pearson will conduct a daily competition - #IfYouWereAnAuthor, where in participants will wear the hat of an author. They will be expected to write about a subject of their choice and give a title to their book. Pearson will also be offering great deals on all titles and e-books. The discounts will range from 10 to 35 percent on Longman Dictionaries, Test Preparation, Higher Education, all Pearson ebooks exclusively on Amazon Kindle.

The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF), held for the past 45 years, is a major calendar event in the publishing world. Besides the many literary and publishing conferences and programmes that are organized during the Fair, it also opens up a gateway to the publishing and intellectual world of South Asia. This year's theme is 'Environment and Climate Change'. (ANI-NewsVoir)