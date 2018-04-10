Pearson India launches a Series of Preparatory Books for JEE-Foundation

New Delhi [India], Apr 10 (NewsVoir): Pearson India, the world's learning company, launched the "Pearson IIT Foundation Series" which continues to be a source of comprehensive and reliable content for competitive preparations.

This series includes course book and practice books for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from class 6th to 10th. Starting with class 6th Science and Mathematics course books, this foundation course gets divided into separate books on Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for class 7th to 10th, where the contents and theories are gradually moving from simpler to complex levels. The structure of the content is designed in such a manner that it motivates students to go beyond the usual school curriculum and act as a source of higher learning to strengthen the fundamental concepts.

Key highlights of the book

Key concepts explained in a student-friendly manner

Solved examples presented in a logical and step-wise manner after every concept

Application based problems, graded by difficulty, for conceptual clarity.

'Test your Concepts' section at the end of every chapter to check progress

Hints and Explanation for key questions along with highlights on the common mistakes that students usually make in examination

The preparatory series has been developed by a team of highly-qualified faculties who are actively involved in grooming young minds for more than two decades. The series also comes in handy for students who intend to appear in key exams such as National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), Olympiads-Junior/Senior/International, Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), etc.

Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Pearson India, said, "JEE examination is a crucial step for every engineering aspirant in the country and it requires them to have a clear understanding of the concepts to be successful. Our latest IIT JEE Foundation series will help them start early and clear the concepts during the crucial formative years between class 6 and class 10."

At an affordable price range these books are available at all leading stores and major e-commerce portals across the country. (NewsVoir)