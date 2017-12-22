Pearl Academy celebrates art and design with Noida Design Carnival

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI-Newsvoir): Pearl Academy, India's leading institution in design, fashion, business and media, hosted the Noida Design Carnival - a unique celebration of design, art and culture, as part of its ongoing 25th anniversary celebrations.

The carnival was organized at its Noida campus and saw a brilliant showcase of creations designed by more than 200 students of Pearl Academy. It involved an array of innovative ideas, interesting opinions by eminent personalities and creative expressions of various fraternities of design, art and culture.

Through this carnival, Pearl Academy has put Noida on the design map of India. It created an interactive space that witnessed budding aspirants display their creative talents. There were activities like design immersion workshops, demonstration of various crafts and a gala fashion show.

A series of expert talks with renowned personalities like filmmakers Meera and Muzzaffar Ali, theatre director Arvind Gaur, textile designer Peter d'Ascoli and Manil and Rohit Gupta from The Creative Network kept the audiences engaged with interesting discussions and enlightened aspiring designers about the various aspects of design.

Muzzaffar Ali, a renowned filmmaker said, "Creative wonder is possible only when you have a set of young minds. Students in India are full of talent, they just need a guiding force to help them lead towards their respective goals and I am happy to share that Pearl Academy is a leading example of it."

"In today's world, students are lucky and unlucky both, as they have enough opportunities. I want to tell students that they should do what gives them a sense of satisfaction and not just work for money. Ultimately it's our vision that will help achieve sustainability," Meera Ali added.

Commenting on the success of the carnival, Nandita Abraham, CEO, Pearl Academy said, "For the last 25 years, Pearl Academy has been driving creative education in India. Noida is an important centre for design in India and we, at Pearl, work closely with the creative industries here. Noida Design Carnival is an initiative to let people experience the magic of design. For all these years, Pearl Academy has been driving creative impact and I am proud to see so many of our students and alumni showcasing exceptional creations."

The one-day event was packed with fun-filled activities and proved to be a great design immersion experience for students, teachers and principals from more than 25 schools and colleges from the National Capital Region (NCR). (ANI-Newsvoir)