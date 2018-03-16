Pearl Academy celebrates 25 Years of its legacy with 'Influence' at AIFW '18

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (NewsVoir): Pearl Academy, which completes 25 years in the industry this year, celebrated its legacy with 'Influence' - a show by 17 alumni of the institution, at AIFW '18.

Continuing the association with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) through Amazon India Fashion Week, Pearl Academy organised 'Influence' to bring together some of the biggest names in the industry for one show that celebrated the legacy of the institution.

The Pearlites who took part included Jayati Goenka, Pallavi Dhyani, Tanya Bansal, Resham Karamchandani, Sumiran Kabir Sharma, Utsav and Teresa, Mehandee Dureja, Pratyush Kumar, Vaishali S., Amrit Kaur, Sahil Jai Singh, Astha Narang, Mandira Wirk, Leon Vaz, Karan Torani, Rimzim Dadu and Shantanu and Nikhil. Designers presented Influence, a showcase by Pearl Alumni that took audiences on a journey of fashion through CRAFT which is the heart of Indian fashion, influence of STREET and CINEMA and WARRIOR featuring futuristic and contemporary style.

Pearl Academy was recently named in the top 25 Global Fashion School ranking by Business of Fashion, and to celebrate the same a grandeur affair was hosted by Deepak Seth, founder of Creative Arts Education Society. The affair saw some of the biggest industry names and fashion behemoths in attendance. Garima Babbar from Adobe, Satish Gokhale from Design Directions Pvt. Ltd., Sharad Mehra from Laureate India, David Abraham from Abraham and Thakore, Mandira Virk and Jeneva Talwar were among the few who came to show their support.

Nandita Abraham, CEO of Pearl Academy, said, "Amazon India Fashion Week 2018 is an excellent platform for Pearlites to showcase their works to a discerning audience. Pearl Academy is a leader in fashion design education and we continue to strive for excellence. The fashion world is constantly changing, demanding the best from creative designers. I am happy that Pearl is able to provide such opportunities and exposure to talented young designers." (NewsVoir)