PayTren to implement Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow Platform

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI-NewsVoir): PT Veritra Sentosa Internasional (PayTren) signed a contract with ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, to implement the cloud-based Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow communication and collaboration platform.

This partnership will enable PayTren to create more positive interactions for its 1.7 million customers using digital tools.

Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow is a hybrid cloud solution which provides highly functional communication and collaboration services including instant messaging, rich presence voice and video services, and document sharing applications, as well as multi-party, multi-media conferencing capabilities. Rainbow is also an open Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) based on industry standards. Through its various sets of APIs and SDK, it provides the capability to integrate communication and collaboration features into the existing websites or mobiles apps of the customer.

PayTren's app is used by hundreds of thousands of users' everyday for bill payment, money transfer and other activities. Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow APIs will enhance PayTren's app with group chat, multimedia conversions with audio and video on any device, and analytics on transactions.

Yusuf Mansur, owner and President Director of PT Veritra Sentosa International, said, "Through this new tool, our customers can enjoy easier and more exciting experience when using PayTren to make transactions. ALE's Rainbow enables us to become more customers engaging in today's digital world, while making it easier for people to use PayTren. It also allows us to reach our desired communications and business goals."

"Rainbow will enable users to exchange information, perform transactions, educate each other and exchange knowledge, and even provide online lectures. This app is more than just a regular chat a sit offers greater value by reaching beyond the enterprise to contacts outside the workforce. With this we can communicate with many, and enable partners to provide additional services and share specific information they want through groups or closed groups," added Hari Prabowo, Managing Director PayTren.

PayTren chose Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow platform for its ease-of-use, and its compatibility with PayTren's existing app, allowing PayTren's partners to implement it with ease. Rainbow aims to provide a positive contribution and interaction to PayTren users, and allows the introduction of Rainbow to PayTren's 1.7 million users.

"Companies today have many options to take advantage of technologies that can support their digital transformation goals, whether public, private, hybrid, CPE-based, cloud-based or a combination of both. Rainbow open APIs take the solution a step further for customers as they provide developers the ability to offer CPaaS and embed powerful collaboration tools into business applications and processes. PayTren will leverage these APIs while working with ALE's dedicated global sales team for Cloud Services, that can help businesspartners and customers understand how migration to the cloud can help maximize business results," said Matthieu Destot, EVP Global Sales and Marketing, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

ALE is currently at the forefront of a wide range of technologies ranging from CPE-based networking and communications technologies, to cloud-based, on-demand solutions such as those offered through Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow, OpenTouch Enterprise Cloud and Network on Demand. (ANI-NewsVoir)