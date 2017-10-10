Paytm Mall's 'Diwali Maha Cashback Sale' receives over half a million registrations

New Delhi [India], Oct. 10 (ANI): Online marketplace Paytm Mall has announced that over half a million customers have registered for its 'Diwali Maha Cashback Sale'.

The four-day sale starting Oct. 10, will offer up to 70 percent cashback across various categories including appliances, mobiles and fashion including apparel, footwear, and accessories among others.

The platform will also host limited period flash offers that will run from 12 pm to 4 pm and 8 pm to midnight.

"Our platform will host a vast range of festive offers in partnership with thousands of retailers across India. This will allow us to serve more customers and ensure that our partner retailers are able to drive massive order volume ahead of Diwali," said chief operating officer Paytm Mall, Amit Sinha.

The company is aiming at a three times upward sale during its 'Diwali Maha Cashback Sale'. Customers can avail offers both online and offline as Paytm Mall has installed QR codes at a majority of its partner outlets. This will help its strong partner retailer network of 30,000 stores to drive seamless product discovery and a greater volume of transactions before Diwali.

The 'Diwali Maha Cashback Sale' will host up to Rs. 20,000 cashback on refrigerators, up to Rs. 15,000 cashback on washing machines, up to 50 percent cashback on kitchen appliances, and up to 40 percent cashback on personal care appliances like trimmers, hair dryers, and more.

Also, Intel Core i3 Laptops will feature a minimum cashback of Rs. 4000, however, a DSLR will host a minimum 20 percent cashback and printers will be available at up to Rs. 8,000 cashback. (ANI)