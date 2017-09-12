PAYBACK India announces Ramakant Khandelwal as new CMO

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): PAYBACK India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ramakant Khandelwal as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to help drive the growing business operations of PAYBACK in the Indian market.

As part of the core management team, Ramakant Khandelwal has served across various roles in Partner Management and Acquisitions prior to this. He will be leading the company's marketing strategies, including customer engagement, brand visibility, creative, content, digital and product marketing in addition to managing P&L responsibilities for digital and performance marketing verticals.

He has 18 years of experience in sales and marketing roles across industries and believes in creating incremental value for customers at every touch point through smart innovation.

His previous stints were with ICICI Bank and Eveready Industries where he played an instrumental role in driving customer engagement and strategic partnerships for the respective companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from IIT Roorkee and an MBA degree from MDI, Gurgaon.

"I'm excited to lead PAYBACK into the next frontier in loyalty and multi-channel marketing and help drive growth and innovation for our partners. We have built an impressive digital platform and my aim is to leverage our large base of customers, their purchase preferences and contextual communication opportunities to deliver unmatched ROI for our business," said Ramakant Khandelwal.

"I am delighted to have Ramakant take on this new responsibility. As a company veteran, he brings with him a deep understanding of the business having worked across diverse portfolios," said CEO PAYBACK India, Gautam Kaushik.

"He will now be responsible to lead the company's marketing strategies, brand visibility, and customer engagement. I look forward to having him take the PAYBACK brand to greater heights," added Kaushik. (ANI)