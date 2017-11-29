Parrikar launches Adventz Group's Jai Kisaan App for farmers

New Delhi [India], Nov.29 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar formally launched the Jai Kisaan App, a mobile solution from Adventz Group, a conglomerate of agriculture, engineering and infrastructure, real estate, consumer durables and services companies led by Chairman Saroj Kumar Poddar.

The farmer engagement app, packed with features and functions designed to fulfill the needs of the farmers' community in India, was launched on the sidelines of Adventz' Youth for Tomorrow talent-search fest for school children.

Congratulating Jai Kisaan on its turning 50, Parrikar acknowledged Adventz Group company Zuari for being a "pollution-free" and "no-problem" firm for at least two decades.

He said "the company with its CSR and other activities has proved the immense potential of Goa in ensuring that the state becomes self-sufficient in horticulture." Calling on best practices and sustainable solutions, Mr Parrikar said, "Companies should ensure "responsibility, accountability and duty" for the sake of inclusive growth and development for the farmers." He said "the (Jai Kisaan) app will not only give the farmers database but also help them with the various initiatives of the government such as the health cards", a reference to the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY)."

With the launch of DDSY on May 30th last year, Goa became the first state to have a health insurance scheme to benefit all residents of the state irrespective of their financial status. Any person residing in Goa for 5 and more years can enroll into the scheme.

Part of Adventz Digitalisation Roadmap complementing the Government's Digital India initiative, the Jai Kisaan App will provide knowledge and actionable informationto farmers; help them engage better with Adventz Group agri focused companies-- Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, Paradip Phosphates Limited and Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers; extendbenefits of expert access and agri services, critical for the community's livelihood.

Congratulating the efforts of the Adventz Group teams involved in conceptualizing, designing and turning the Jai Kisaan App intoa reality, Chairman Poddar said: "We have always had a farmers first approach at Adventz in general and Zuari in particular. Farmers' welfare is intrinsic to their ability to earn; our key mission has been to enable and empower them. I see the Jai Kisaan App as an integrating medium for the largest community in India. From support to planning, across various stages of farming, before, during and after cultivation, Adventz get closer to our principal stakeholders with the app. It is a free-of-cost service extended to the agricultural community and will provide relevant information on best practices, products, services and technology, in non-agricultural domains too. It is appropriate that the app is a technology infusion to Jai Kisaan - established during the Green Revolution of the Sixties -as the brand celebrates its Golden Jubilee. On this occasion I congratulate all the farmers and our workers who've have been involved inmaking Adventz the leader it is today."

The Jai Kisaan app will, apart from crop cultivation information, provideaccess to services such as soil testing, fertilizer calculator and real time access to agri experts for advice (including the ability to share crop issue pics for better solutions)that have a tangible impact on the way crop cultivation is done at each farmer's level, by customizing the information for him. This is further bolstered by information about Adventz Group companies' product range; orders to Jai Kisaan Junctions can also be placed through the app. Other benefits include access to commodity market prices and a 5 day weather forecast, to assist the farmer in making critical decisions related to his farm income.

The app is a one-stop solution on agri information and cultivation, coveringcrop nutrition, protection, seeds, and diagnostic services. Such services include soil testing and customized information wherein farmers will have access to fertilizer recommendations on the basis of crop and target yields, through Adventz Group's repository of information and experience from brands Jai Kisaan, Navratna and Mangala.

The Jai Kisaan App for farmers is designed to be a multi-dimensional holistic solution provider for all agricultural needs. Apart from the regular crop cultivation needs for the field, it will provide information other than those related to farming, via partners. Adventz will be working with partners to introduce the Indian farmer to new age digital technologylike mobile software security. Adventz is also in talks for partners in the non-agri space for essential services like insurance, medical health and others to leverage the brand pull and connect farmers with these service providers who would otherwise have found it a challenge to access this

With the intentto become the one-stop resource for the rural household, the Jai Kisaan app has set a target of 10,000 user base by the end of March 2018.

On to its third year, the three-day Youth for Tomorrow festival, with the central theme of 'Adventz celebrates Agri-Innovation' will see 300 Goa students from 25 schoolscompete across disciplines. The disciplines include solo and group singing, debates and public speaking.

Well-known Indian music composer, lyricist and playback singer Vaishali Samant will be the star attraction for the grand finale of Youth for Tomorrow on December 1.

The competitive disciplines at Youth for Tomorrow The contestants will vie for the coveted Adventz Challenge Shield, apart from attractive scholarships and other prizes. (ANI)