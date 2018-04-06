Parliament washout: BJP to go on hunger strike on April 12

New Delhi [India], Apr 6 (ANI): Holding the Congress party responsible for the Parliament washout in the second phase of the Budget Session, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to go on a hunger strike on April 12.

Addressing the media on Friday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the weighted average of the productivity of both the budget sessions was 23 percent (Lok Sabha) and 28 percent (Rajya Sabha).

"It is because of the Congress, its attitude and strategy that our second phase could not work and we have decided to tell this to the public. On April 12 all MPs of BJP will sit on a Hunger strike for a day. We have already decided to forego our salary and allowance as the first step. It is the people's money," Kumar said.

Further elaborating, the Union Minister said the Congress party changed its parliamentary strategy throughout the session and indicated that their MPs countered their own move.

"From 5th of March up to 27th of March, why Congress did not allow business to happen?" he asked, adding, "Why did Congress did not move no-confidence before March 27, why did they not move it on March 5? On March 5, we had accepted discussion on the notice under rule 193 given by them. The next day, they changed their goal post, saying that the notice under rule 193 moved by us is not acceptable to them."

Kumar also questioned the delay in the introduction of a no-confidence motion, given the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) gave notice for it on March 15 and 16.

"Congress has become a marginal party instead of the mainstream party, in the country, even in the Parliament. They don't have their own parliamentary strategy for both the Houses. They don't have parliamentary logic," he remarked.

By Friday, both the Houses of Parliament have witnessed disruptions for the 21st consecutive day.

In its wake, Kumar announced earlier in the day that the MPs of the BJP-NDA alliance parties would not claim their salaries and allowance for 23 days as the Parliament did not function.

The Congress party and BJP members traded charges in the Lok Sabha over the near washout of the session amid noisy protests by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) members over the Cauvery Water Management Board. The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha too witnessed similar scenes. The continued ruckus forced the Houses to be adjourned for sine die. (ANI)