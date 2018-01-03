Parichay Joshi appointed CEO of In2IT's Enterprise Business Services

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): In2IT Technologies, an IT consulting and services company on Wednesday announced the appointment of Parichay Joshi as CEO for its Enterprise Business Services (EBS).

Parichay joins In2IT Technologies from SAP, where he was managing some of the largest accounts as a Global Account Director. In his tenure at SAP, he worked across industry verticals and different solutions, ranging from business applications, platform solutions, cloud, analytics and the entire range of SAP offerings. Prior to SAP, he had worked in HP and HCL.

Parichay comes with rich experience across the spectrum of business applications, services and it infrastructure. He has worked extensively with customer organisations to transform them into digital enterprises by intelligently connecting people, things and businesses.

"With Parichay's rich experience across the spectrum of Business Applications, Services and IT Infrastructure, I hope that our Enterprise Business Services (EBS) division will achieve new milestones," said Rudra Shankar Shatapathy, Group MD, CEO and co-founder, In2IT Technologies.

In2IT Technologies is currently on a global expansion spree, with plans to expand to continental Europe by the end of the year. Having offices across USA, South Africa, India, Singapore, Australia, Kenya and Dubai, among many others, the company is highly focused on Digital, Managed Services and Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM). (ANI)