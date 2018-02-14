Paramount Bed launches India factory to cater to healthcare market

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Paramount Bed, a Japanese manufacturer of hospital beds, recently launched its factory in Gurugram, Haryana to cater to the Indian market.

Almost all products are made with parts manufactured in India and neighboring countries. Paramount Bed, which ensures quality products, has introduced healthcare products which will provide relief and comfort to patients.

"Our target is, of course, mainly Indian market and also neighboring countries and our advantage is to provide a wide range of products. We are thinking to India is much less of a number of hostile bed. So we are expecting these numbers are hospital bed and also reclining is going to be growing rapidly in future," said Masanori Take, a company official.

The important policy of the company is to produce products of "Japanese Quality". To keep this high standard of "Japanese quality" many operations are being set up.

In this assembly line, the work is performed by hand. Many banners at the work site show phrases like the ones used in Japan, encouraging workers to keep up the highest quality. The final products are checked by strict inspection lists set up by the company.

"In the whole of the bed, there are different kinds of parameters, so there are approximately 30 points that we have to check according to our standards," said Akhilesh Singh Rajput, a company official.

"We have recently started our new concept called Early Mobility. We are able to improve the hospitalisation. This will definitely contribute to the reputation of the hospital and the customers. If we can contribute to all the societies of India, it will be great," Take added.

The Indian economy has achieved rapid growth. Paramount Bed is contributing to this by reaching out to those in the fields of medical treatment and welfare. (ANI)