Panasonic develops circuit board material

Osaka [Japan], Jan 11 (ANI): Consumer electronics leader Panasonic has developed a Halogen-free ultra-low transmission loss circuit board material.

This material is suitable for millimeter-wave band antenna circuit boards and will start mass production in April 2019.

Further, it achieves the industry's lowest transmission loss in the millimeter-wave band signal with thermosetting resins. As the result, it achieves higher transmission efficiency and lower losses of antenna signal, and also reduces the processing costs.

Antenna circuit boards that transmit/receive millimeter waves require low transmission losses.

Currently, fluororesin circuit board materials are mainly used as antenna circuit board materials.

However, the resin is expensive and their processing during board manufacture is difficult due to the resin properties.

Panasonic's proprietary resin design technology and its low-profile copper foil bonding technology has enabled the development of a " Halogen-free ultra-low transmission loss circuit board material," which achieves both low signal transmission losses and excellent processability.

The Panasonic circuit board reduces the loss of millimeter-wave band signal of antenna, thereby improving efficiency. The excellent processability during circuit board manufacturing also reduces processing costs.

Moreover, the product enables collective pressing with conventional glass epoxy circuit board materials for multi-layered module circuit boards with integrated antenna. (ANI)