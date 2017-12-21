Paisabazaar.com brings on board Jagmal Singh as CTO

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI-NewsVoir): Paisabazaar.com, India's No. 1 marketplace for loans and cards, today announced the appointment of Jagmal Singh as its Chief Technology Officer.

Jagmal, an alumni of IIT Delhi, has worked with D. E. Shaw and Co. for five years and has also been an entrepreneur. His last venture was acquired by Cardekho, where he was the Director of Technology before joining Paisabazaar.

Along with Jagmal Singh's appointment, Paisabazaar.com also announced that Mukesh Sharma, who was looking after the organization's mobile technology and strategic initiatives, has been promoted to Head of Engineering.

Naveen Kukreja, CEO and co-founder, Paisabazaar.com, said, "One of the biggest factors that has made Paisabazaar.com a market leader in India's online lending space has been our ability to work tirelessly in creating a seamless experience for our consumers, using technology and data. The challenge now is to take the Paisabazaar experience to the next level. Jagmal, with his expertise in cutting edge technology, will lead our tech innovation strategy. I am confident that he along with Mukesh, who has been the backbone of our technology team, will help in creating an unparalleled experience for our consumers."

Paisabazaar.com said it has already begun experimenting through AI, Machine Learning and chatbots and are aiming to implement several 'first in industry' technologies on its platform.

Jagmal Singh, on his appointment, said, "As a keen follower of India's fintech evolution, I have been aware of the truly innovative work done by Paisabazaar.com to become India's biggest online lending platform. I am extremely excited to join the Paisabazaar team and look forward to develop and adapt new technologies to drive Paisabazaar's growth further." (ANI-NewsVoir)