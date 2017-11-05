 Over 1.5 crore GSTR-3B returns filed till Sep
05 Nov 2017
New Delhi [India], Nov. 5 (ANI): As many as 1.5 crore GSTR-3B returns have been filed between July and September, a notification from the Central Board of Excise & Customs, Ministry of Finance said.

While 56.8 lakh returns were filed in July and 54 lakh in August, the number came down to 47.4 lakh in September.

The decline could be attributed to the extension of the last date for filing GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 by the Ministry of Finance.

Earlier, the last date for filing of GSTR-3 for the month of July 2017 was extended from November 10 to December 11.

The Ministry of Finance also extended the last date for filing of GSTR-2 for the month of July 2017 to November 30. (ANI)


This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

First Published:
