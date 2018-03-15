Orient Bell Ltd. appoints Aditya Gupta as CEO

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Ceramic wall and floor tile manufacturing company, Orient Bell Limited (OBL) announced the appointment of Aditya Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 6, 2018.

Aditya is an engineer and MBA from IIT Bombay and IIM Bangalore, with 27 years of multi- functional experience in industry leading companies.

Throughout his career, he has been recognised and awarded for delivering consistent revenue growth and boosting margins through strong leadership, customer obsession and executional excellence.

He is a business leader with strong operational experience in sales and marketing, having built powerful brands and developed strong sales structures and operations all over the country.

Aditya spent the early part of his career in sales and marketing at Shaw Wallace, and moved to the telecom industry in 2004 when he joined Bharti Airtel as VP sales and marketing.

After significant stints at Airtel and Reliance Communications Ltd, Aditya spent eight years in senior business leadership roles at Tata Teleservices, where he was the head of their north, west and east operations, managing P&L and revenue in excess of Rs. 4,500 crores.

Most recently, he was the chief business officer at TATA Power, leading their foray into Greenfield ventures such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.

The board and the managing director at OBL, Madhur Daga, have spared no effort to find the right professional to take over the responsibility of leading OBL into its bright future.

Given the critical importance of getting world class leadership, the board retained Egon Zehnder, the premier leadership advisory firm in the world, and has jointly conducted an extensive and rigorous search process based on OBL's needs and a strong understanding of OBL's culture.

They are confident that in Aditya, the company has found a leader with the right mix of strategic focus, deep customer obsession, inspirational organisational leadership and a strong bias to execute.

The industry is at the cusp of momentous change, with a combination of several favorable macro-economic factors conspiring to lead the industry into what might be its strongest phase of growth.

Orient Bell, with its strong financial health, expertise in superior product development and design, robust manufacturing capability and passionate and motivated team is poised to lead the industry into this new phase of growth. (ANI)