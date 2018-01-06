OPPLE celebrates its success at All India Trade Partners Conclave

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI-NewsVoir): OPPLE, a global integrated lighting solutions company, and a leading LED lighting brand organised the All India Trade Partners Conclave to celebrate the brighter side of life with its channel partners.

Involving over 100 partners, this event celebrated the success of 2017 and awarded channel partners for their contribution to the brand sales.

The conclave was attended by top executives of OPPLE Lighting - Rambo Zhang, OPPLE India Head and Ananda Chatterjee, Sales Head India, Opple Lighting, who introduced and showcased various new products under three categories - light source, consumer lighting and professional lighting along with the announcement of new schemes for 2018.

The two-day event started with training and team building activities for its channel partners. Later, Ananda Chatterjee, Sales Head India, OPPLE Lighting addressed the distributors with a welcome speech which was followed by an award ceremony. He shared various insights on the target achieved in 2017 along with a strong sales and marketing plan for 2018. The major milestones for 2017 included:

-Various lighting projects all across industries (hotels, hospitals, institutes)

-Aggressive participation in Light India 2016-New Delhi

-'Gold Eagle Club' exclusively for channel partners

-Achieved growth of more than 200 percent over last year

There were 14 categories involving the All India Champion of Champions, All India Best Distributor and many other different categories. All traders were presented with certificates and brand trophies for their immense contribution to the brand.

"Over the past few years, we have come a long way with the continuous support from our channel partners. This year's All India Trade Partner Conclave will not only reward the efforts of our channel partners but it will also give an opportunity for new vendors to get associated with the brand. After all, they are the backbone of the company who buy a large part of our products. This initiative not only benefits the company but also benefits its dealers," said Rambo Zhang.

The event was concluded with food and drinks for all. (ANI-NewsVoir)