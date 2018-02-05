Opening Bell: Sensex plunges by 500 pts

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Markets continue to crumble post the Union Budget 2018, with the Sensex opening 527.75 points lower at 34,539 in early morning trade on Monday. Nifty declined by 166.40 points to 10,594.20.

About five shares declined for every share rising on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Vakrangee, Inox Wind, HCC, IFCI, Westlife Development, Union Bank of India, Gujarat Gas, Future Consumer and Jain Irrigation were down two to 10 percent.

The Indian rupee too slipped in the early trade on Monday.

It opened lower by 14 paise at Rs 64.20 per dollar versus Rs 64.06 on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Nifty plunged over 250 points and Sensex witnessed a fall of over 800 points. (ANI)