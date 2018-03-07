Opening Bell: Nifty at 10,200

New Delhi [India], Mar. 7 (ANI): Following a weakness on Wall Street, market indices Nifty and Sensex saw a moderate slump during opening trade on Wednesday.

The 30-share Sensex was down 127.47 points at 33,189.73 and the 50-share Nifty fell 48.30 points.

HCL Tech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HUL were up by about one percent.

ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Adani Ports, ONGC were down by about one to two percent.

Tata Motors hit a fresh 52-week low, falling half a percent.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 7 paise at Rs. 64.89 per dollar on Wednesday as against the previous close of Rs. 64.96. (ANI)