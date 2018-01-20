OnePlus inaugurates first experience hub in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Smartphone leader OnePlus hs inaugurated its first authorised store in Vile Parle (West), which offers users a chance to experience and purchase its products.

The store is part of the company's focus on creating more offline touch points across key cities in India to allow users to experience the phone sales.

In September last year, OnePlus partnered with select Croma stores to provide easy access to OnePlus products in a comfortable environment at a conveniently located store for its users.

"Customer satisfaction has always been at the core of OnePlus' strategy. The new 'OnePlus Authorised Store' is designed to complement our online first business strategy and also attract new users while serving as a destination for our fast-growing community to experience and purchase OnePlus products," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

Starting today, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition will be available. It has features such as 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and dual-camera system of 16 and 20 MP with f/1.7 aperture on both lenses for better low-light photography. (ANI)