On second week of New Year, Nifty crossed 10,600-mark

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): The market on Monday marked its first high of the year 2018, as Nifty crossed 10,600-mark.

Similarly, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up 163.36 points at 34,317.21. While the 50-share NSE Nifty jumped 60 points to 10,618.90.

About 1,255 shares advanced against 273 plunging shares on the BSE.

Shares like Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, GAIL, L&T, Infosys, Lupin, HPCL and BPCL were early gainers, rising one or two percent while Bharti Airtel went down by nearly four percent.

Whereas shares like Jaypee Infratech, Sagar Cements and Goa Carbon gathered 4-9 percent. (ANI)